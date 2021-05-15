Launch Of Defence National OPD On E-Sanjeevani Portal

New Delhi: In order to mitigate the criticality of inadequate availability of specialised medical manpower, veteran defence doctors have come forward answering the call of the nation to provide free online consultation services on the e-Sanjeevani platform. This will help on making the invaluable experience of veteran defence medical professionals available to fellow citizens of the country.

e-Sanjeevani OPD is a Govt of India flagship telemedicine platform, developed by the C-DAC, Mohali under the aegis of MoHFW, Govt of India. It facilitates free online medical consultation to all citizens of India, as well as provides for online prescription of medicines.

'Ex-Defence OPD' was launched on 07 May 2021 in a phased manner by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services. Initially available for Uttar Pradesh, it was extended to Rajasthan on 10 May and Uttarakhand on 11 May as more veteran defence volunteer doctors came onboard. As of today, 85 veteran defence doctors are providing their services on the portal and have provided online consultation to more than 1000 patients.





After the successful roll out in 3 states, Ex-Defence OPD, now renamed as Defence National OPD, has been rolled out pan India on 14 May 2021 and is available on www.esanjeevaniopd.in.

Availability of veteran defence medical professionals on this Govt of India platform has provided additional impetus to the STAY HOME OPD. Their vast experience and expertise is being optimally utilized by patients across the country. This initiative will go a long way in obtaining necessary medical advice and consultation in the safe environment of patients' homes, avoiding unnecessary visits to hospitals and increasing the risk of getting infected with COVID and overburdening the limited health resources.