President Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery

 The Hawk |  13 April 2021 8:12 AM GMT

New Delhi: "I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army's RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home," Kovind tweeted.

Kovind, 75 , had on March 30 underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS.

In a tweet on April 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said, "President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest."
—PTI

Updated : 13 April 2021 8:12 AM GMT
