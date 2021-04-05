Kejriwal's Jind kisan mahapanchayat an attempt to reach to Jat community

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the 3rd kisan Mahapanchayat at Jind district of Haryana in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

During his address, the Delhi CM didn't asked the AAP leaders and volunteers to get ready for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state but the kisan mahapanchayat at Jind organised by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit is seen as a move to reach out to Jat community as the district is the Jat dominated area as Kejriwal even extended support to the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. He said, "I couldn't see Tikaitji (Rakesh Tikait) crying on camera after violence on Republic Day. I called him immediately. During our discussion, he said that the BJP is trying to derail the farm protest. I assured him of support against the farm laws."





The Delhi government is provided all the basic facilities including water, generators, sanitation facilities etc. two days after the January 26 incident," Kejriwal added.

The CM also accused the BJP-led Union government of conspiring against the protesting farmers for shifting them in nine stadiums from the three borders. "When you (farmers) had reached Delhi to protest against the farm bills, the Centre sent police and asked to oust you all from nine stadiums in Delhi. I rejected Delhi police's file because your fight is genuine. BJP wanted to convert those stadiums into jails to subdue the intensifying protest," Kejriwal said.

—IANS