Jaishankar, Russian counterpart hold delegation-level talks

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held delegation-level talks in Delhi on Tuesday.

"A longstanding and time-tested partner! EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Lavrov, who arrives here on Monday night, is on a two-day visit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit provides a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar and Lavrov are expected to exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS as well as RIC (Russia India China), the Russian embassy said.

After India, Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7. (ANI)