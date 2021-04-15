Infiltration, narco smuggling attempt foiled along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Indian army, BSF and J&K Police have foiled a narco smuggling and infiltration attempt in the forward areas of Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district and recovered 10 kg narcotics estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 crore, officials said on Wednesday.



This was the second busting of a narco terror module in the past one week. A consignment of 10 kg heroin was recovered from the same area a week ago.



"On Tuesday night, smugglers were spotted carrying narcotics along the Line of Control. The Indian Army and BSF troops detected a suspicious movement and challenged the smugglers, who were probably accompanied by Pakistan-based terrorists," the army said.

"The contact was near the LoC fence, about 500m from the LoC. A brief exchange of fire took place in which one JCO of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries. Detailed search in the morning led to the recovery of the narcotics haul. The infiltrators managed to escape though," it added.

The police are carrying out investigation to identify and arrest the network involved in the smuggling and infiltration attempt.

—IANS