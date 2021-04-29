India's Covid recovery rate at 82.33%, says Centre

New Delhi: India's coronavirus recovery rate currently stands at 82.33 per cent, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"... India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,48,17,371 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.33 per cent...

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12 per cent," the statement said.





It also said that five states/Union Territories - Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands -- have not reported any Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

—IANS