All Indians deserve vaccine: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday advocated vaccination for all and said every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life, after the resurgence of Covid cases in the country.

"It's ridiculous to debate needs & wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life. #CovidVaccine." he said.

Rahul Gandhi's comment came in the wake of health secretary saying on Tuesday that vaccines are given to those who need it the most.

Another Congress leader Manish Tewari too attacked this theory and said, "This is the most obtuse gibberish. Only a Bureaucrat can say it with a masked straight face. Does Virus have an age distinguishing vector coded into it's genome sequence? Do young not deserve protection when you are exporting the vaccine to everybody and their grandmother?"

As per reports Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that, "The aim of vaccination is not to administer to those who want it but to those who need it."

India on Wednesday recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest-ever single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall tally to 12,801,785.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases.

The Central Government has rushed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent very large numbers of daily new Covid-19 cases and daily mortalities being consistently reported by these States.

