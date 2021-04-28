India As Usual Singled Out

New Delhi (The Hawk): Like always India as usual again singled out in the world amid its 195 countries due to current pandemic as if India is the only country affected by it and all others including the tit-bit, nit-wit countries are far better tha India and worth visiting… UK (there are many more!) adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid new variant cases.

Earlier, when asked if India would be added to the travel red list, Boris Johnson said that was very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency they will have to take that decision

Britain on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel "red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the "vast majority have links to international travel". He said that samples of that variant have been analysed to see if the new variant has any "concerning characteristics", such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines.

"After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list," the minister told MPs. "This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish citizen... cannot enter the UK if they have been in India in the previous 10 days," he said.

The new rules, which Hancock said has not been taken lightly, will come into force from Friday. The move came hours after Downing Street had announced the cancellation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India next week due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

A contrast to that : { Elation marked the opening Monday of a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand even though both are suffering from the present pandemic. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. It marked the first, tentative steps toward what both countries hope will become a gradual reopening to the rest of the world.

The idea of a bubble between Australia and New Zealand had been talked about for months but faced setbacks because of several small virus outbreaks in both countries, which were eventually stamped out. To mark the occasion, Wellington International Airport painted an enormous welcome sign near its main runway and Air New Zealand ordered some 24,000 bottles of sparkling wine, offering a complimentary glass to adult passengers.

Air New Zealand's Chief Operating Officer Carrie Hurihanganui said the carrier had previously been running just two or three flights a day between the two countries but that jumped to 30 flights on Monday carrying 5,200 passengers. She said the day marked a turning point and people were excited.}

'Avoid all travel to India, even if fully vaccinated': US issues advisory amid COVID-19 spike : The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top medical body of the US, has issued the advisory, stating that even fully inoculated travelers may also be at risk of contracting and spreading variants.

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the CDC said.

The US medical body also issued travel recommendations for travellers who are fully vaccinated. "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States," it added.

Britain has also imposed travel curbs on India, prohibiting all arrivals from the country apart from the UK or Irish nationals.

More such countries otherwise piddly in front of India but they too are hammer and tongs against India, amazing ain't it?

What about Lesotho, LiberiaMadagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Moza-mbique, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra, Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia,Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Maldives, Nepal, Yemen, OceaniaKiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Haiti ? Are they any better than India? If no why single out India