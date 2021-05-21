IAF pilot killed as MiG Bison aircraft crashes in Punjab

Moga: An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Punjab's Moga district, officials said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie from Suratgarh when it crashed near a village in Moga, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries.

IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it said.—PTI