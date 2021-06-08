Hyderabad Zoo drops 'Komaram Bheem' name for newborn gaur after row

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) on Tuesday announced that it is dropping 'Komaram Bheem' as the name of its newborn gaur calf keeping in view the sentiments of the family and followers of the tribal hero.

A male gaur calf was born in the Zoo on June 2, the Telangana formation day. NZP Curator Subhadra Devi said it was named as Komaram Bheem as a mark of respect to the legendary hero of the tribals who sacrificed his life fighting for the rights of the marginalised poor of Telangana.

The gaur, also known as the Indian bison, is a strong and massively-built bovine, and one of the larest members of the family Bovidae. The mighty mega herbivore calf was christened after the tribal hero as a mark of respect.

The curator noted that certain sections of the press reported that the naming of the calf has offended the family members and followers of the legendary hero. "It is clarified that the naming was meant as a mark of respect, and no disrespect was intended. However, keeping the sentiments of the family and followers of the legend, the name 'Komaram Bheem' is dropped," she said.

The Zoo authorities had on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 announced birth of the gaur and an one horned rhinoceros. While the gaur calf was born on June 2, one horned rhinoceros was born a fortnight ago.

Telangana's Principal Chief Conservator of forests R. Sobha had announced that gaur calf was named 'Komaram Bheem' and the one-horned rhinoceros was named 'Nanda'.

—IANS