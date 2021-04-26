Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati: A Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai said that based on the specific intelligence inputs about the movement of insurgents in Manipur's Phaikoh and Kamjong areas, along the India-Myanmar frontiers, an operation was launched and seized the arms and other warlike stores late on Saturday.



The recovered arms and ammunition included two Lathode launchers with three rounds, one Chinese carbine, two rifles, four 9mm pistols, five rocket propelled grenades and two radio sets.

The seized items were handed over at Chassad police authorities, the spokesman said.

Khongsai said that in a separate operation in Nagaland, the security forces in a joint operation with police apprehended a cadre of Nikki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland from General Hospital Colony at Athibung in Peren district on Friday.

One point 32 pistol with magazine, two rounds of point 32 live ammunition and one mobile phone were recovered from the militant, who along with the recovered items has been handed over to Athibung Police Station for further investigation.

—IANS