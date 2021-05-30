Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case: NIA files chargesheet against IS operative

New Delhi: An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency filed the chargesheet against Iqbal on Friday before a Special NIA court in Chennai under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



The official said that a case was registered at Madurai City in Tamil Nadu relating to uploading of denigrating posts on Facebook by accused Iqbal.

The NIA had taken over the probe on April 15, 2021.

The anti-terror probe agency official said that during investigation it was revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" were uploaded by Iqbal to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The official said, "Iqbal had conspired with other suspects in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries, and had professed and preached about establishing Islamic State Caliphate or Khilafa and implement Sharia globally including in India by overthrowing non-Islamic governments."

The official said that as part of the conspiracy, Iqbal had participated in closed door meetings and also created multiple social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards the government.

—IANS



