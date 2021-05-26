Grenade lobbed at CRPF troopers in Kashmir

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

CRPF officials said terrorists lobbed a grenade at a 'naka' party outside a CRPF camp in Tral area, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, causing no injuries or loss. Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.



—IANS