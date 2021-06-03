Former Bengal chief secy Alapan to reply to the show-cause by tomorrow evening

Kolkata (The Hawk): The man in the eye of the storm, Alapan Bandopadhyay, the former state chief secretary, following protocol, is set to reply to the show-cause notice served to him by the Union home ministry.



Alapan Bandopadhyay has since been appointed chief advisor to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for a term of three years.

The former chief secretary was issued a show-cause on May 31 as to why action should not be initiated against him under the Disaster Management Act 2005, for "abstaining" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cyclone Yaas review meet in Kalaikunda on May 28.

In the letter, the Centre has invoked Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act against Alapan and asked him to respond to the notice within three days, failing which a FIR will be filed against him.

According to West Bengal secretariat Nabanna sources, not one but two replies will be sent to the central government against the show-cause notice.

"In the show-cause there was mention of both the chief secretary and Alapan Bandyopadhyay, so the present chief secretary, HK Diwedi, too will send his reply. Alapan is in constant touch with his lawyer and after seeking legal help, will send his reply tentatively by June 3 evening (Thursday)," mentioned the Nabanna sources.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a press meet on Wednesday, said that the Alapan chapter is over and that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will provide all support to the former chief secretary if needed.

Taking a dig at Alapan, BJP MLA and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC government is supporting Alapan as he is party to several corruption cases of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that under the Disaster Management Act, a show-cause should also be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

"Alapan Bandyopadhyay is tirelessly working towards COVID control and Yaas disaster management. Instead of helping him the Prime Minister is trying to malign him. A show-cause letter should also be sent to Modi and Shah along with other BJP leaders, who were instrumental in the COVID spike in West Bengal. The Centre can also send me a show-cause letter," said Abhishek while visiting cyclone-affected areas in South 24-Parganas district.

Slamming Abhishek, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the TMC can send show-cause notice to the top BJP leaders utilizing the state machinery.