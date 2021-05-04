Foreign terrorist trapped as Sopore encounter rages on

Srinagar: One foreign terrorist involved in several acts of terror is trapped as an encounter rages on between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Sources said one foreign terrorist involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter.

Earlier on Tuesday an encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Nathipora area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

