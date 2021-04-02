Finally, BJP Finds Loophole In Uddhav Thackeray Clique

New Delhi (The Hawk): HeeHo...BJP's joy knows no bound as finally, it has found irretreivable loophole in Uddav Thackeray's clique that if tactfully exploited, widened all throughout the state surely will see end of present Thackeray-government, arising from Uddhav Thackeray gratuitously cutting clips of so far fully dependable 'national' Sainik Sanjay Raut, stripping him of national spokesmanship, handing over chief spokesman's responsibility to Arvind Sawant, firebrand MP from the country's richest constituency South Mumbai...After deeply concentrating persistently on finding one single loophole in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 100% foolproof clique and repeatedly failing in achieving it, hence totally crest fallen, out-of-hope, BJP, ex-CM Devendra Phadnavis sort-of-out-of-blues-gratuitously have found "a perfect factor to disparage Thackeray, so far indeed fully invincible, in public and build persistent pressure/s on him to knuckle in front of them, dissociate with his current partners INC, NCP etc and re-embrace the BJP and even hand over CMship to it (as originally demanded by the BJP but refused by the Shiv Sena ultimately leading to delinking of decades old bondage between them though BJP did not digest it and has been after it, keeping pressures on it to bow before it, it being big brother to it since 1960s).

Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray has adopted 'if BJP-hopes are horses, beggars would ride on them' meaning thereby BJP-hopes for him to knuckle in front of its so-called mandarins are not only illusory but full of day-dreaming likening to their touching sun and gobbling it as well without any stress. But that's all illusory, grandiose...not a wee bit more.

Sanjay Rout will continue to be all important editor of Sena's worldwide popular Saamna, MP, Sena's national voice. Arvind Sawant will add on to Sena's national strength by being its chief spokesman from now on. Yes so far, it was handled by Rout but his works became overloaded, he was required some of his work loads so that he could do full justice to every assignment he did and that was not becoming possible due to over work. That's it. It's like ek se bhala do...Nothing more.

UddhavBhai will remain as CM unhindered as now...No lafda, no adchan...BJP does not think so. It foresees dark clouds on Uddhav and his Government whereby he will be forced to compromise with the BJP whether he now likes it or not.