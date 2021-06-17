Farmers in Bengal to get Rs 10k under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, landless farmers to get Rs 4k

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched her Krishak Bandhu scheme in the state for the benefit of farmers, on Thursday.



Making the announcements, the chief minister said that she is starting the scheme as per her promise made during her election campaigns.

Presenting a humane face of her government she said the state government is starting these schemes with immediate effect as the farmers have had heavy losses after cyclone Yaas.

Talking about her government's Krishak Bandhu scheme, Mamata Banerjee said, "During my election campaigns I had said that I will be giving the farmers what is due to them. I had kept my promise to them. Farmers will get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000 for every acre of land. The landless farmers will get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000 earlier. The money will be transferred to their bank accounts in two installments of Rs 5,000 each, every year."

She also said that the process of distribution of the monetary benefits will start from Thursday, through the respective district magistrates. "This is a huge scheme and Bengal is first of the states to implement such a project and we will cover close to 60 lakh farmers through the scheme. The central scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, only covers a small cross-section of the farming population and is restricted to farmers with land holdings of more than two acres of land," she said.

She also said that under the scheme Rs 2 lakh as compensation money will be given to farmer families in case of death and involves no mutation money. "We have already disbursed money to the tune of Rs 4,500cr to farmers, who have had loss of farming land due to inundation or any other problem. Around 28,000 farmers have been given death benefits. With the help, their income has gone up by three folds," she said.

In the last 9 years, due to natural calamities and loss to crops, 1.6 crore farmer families were given help worth Rs 3,500cr, she informed.

She said that the state buys rice from the farmers at Rs 18.88 for a kg, which is above the minimum support price and it has also set up a board to look into the distress sale of farm produce other than food grains.

The state government has also created 186 kisan mandis throughout the state and also given away Kisan credit cards to 70 lakh farmers. Another 20 lakh such credit cards are being provided in the days to come. Mamata Banerjee also talked about 50 lakh soil health cards being given to farmers, which will help them in determining the quality of land.

She said that around 2 lakh farmers in south and North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore, where the farmers lost farming land due to inundation of saline water during Yaas, the government has provided them salt-tolerant rice seeds in the form of a kit. The kit includes 6kg salt-tolerant rice seeds and chemicals to protect the seeds. "This is also being given to them on an immediate basis. The new variant of rice is being developed in Bengal," she said.