Farmers gathering again at Delhi borders to fortify protest

New Delhi: After a brief hiatus, farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have started gathering again at Delhi borders to strengthen their agitation.

Some peasants have already reached the Singhu border from Haryana's Karnal district.

They said that the government should not be under the wrong impression that

the protest has dwindled to a trickle but will be fortified again soon.

Nearly, 3000 vehicles have reached the Singhu border from Karnal.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal told IANS: "The farmers had to move to their village for sometime due to the harvesting season. But now they have started returning to the protest sites."

Earlier, a letter was sent to the Centre that the farmers' union are ready to hold talks with the government.

Meanwhile, the SKM has appealed to the farmers to reach in maximum numbers at the Delhi borders. THey have also demand strict action against those cops who had allegedly attacked the protesters and resorted to tear gas and stone pelting.

The protest will also see participation of senior farmers leaders from Punjab as well as SKM leaders.

Besides, the farmers' leaders had also called for a nationwide protest on Wednesday and appealed to all the countrymen to put a black flag on their houses and vehicles and also burn effigies of the Modi government.

On completion of six months of the protest on the borders of Delhi and 7 years to the Modi government at the Centre, the SKM has decided to put black flags on this day as a protest against the Modi government.

Several trade unions, student organizations and democratic groups have been openly supporting the farmers' protest.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centres' agri laws since November 26 last year at various borders of the national capital.

