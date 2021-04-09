Faisal, Mumtaz Pooh-Pooh Congress Claim On Ahmed Patel

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a sheer volte face from being "cogenital" pro-Congress because of their father Ahmed Patel and his father, now, Ahmed Patel's both siblings Faisal, Mumtaz are dead against the Congress considering his untimely death in November last according to them, albeit off the record, was because of the uncalled for Congress-pressures one after another that simply became unbearable for him and he succumbed. This was not at all expressed then, confess Congress big shots. They even point out that Ahmed Patel as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Maira Gandhi, Rehan Gandhi's Political Advisor used to single handedly operate with his hand picked personalities --- no way connected with the parent organisation AICC or Indian National Congress or INC of 24 Akbar Road --- from fully closeted Congress War Room at 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, absolutely out of bound for even diehard Congressmen, recall party insiders who now fearlessly spill the beans regarding his 'mysterious' deeds in above address that actually resulted in the Congress losing 1989, 1991,1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 Parliament elections, lost UP forever since1989, lost almost all states...now reduced to a mere 44 Lok Sabha MPs, out of most states in the spirit of for all times to come. What's more? So consummate he was as political advisor that he himself lost Lok Sabha election from his 'family' constituency Bharuch never to win from there ever again. His political advices ensured others --- even unknown ones --- flawlessly flourished though they did not deserve that at all. Thanks to obviously Ahmed Patel and his machinations which led to the nosedive downfall of the Congress day in and day out...It is only obvious that he needed a Congress High Command-ostracisation to save, rejuvenate the party or face extinction especially in view of the flagrant BJP-aggressiveness. Interestingly, as a native Gujarati, he always enjoyed convivial rapport with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other Gujrati personalities from BJP. Result: Congress in Gujarat today is down and out in woods or in Rann of Kutch amid wild asses with no takers.

Under the circumstances, seriously ask "mainstream Congress leaders", how would his monopolised Congress function today with his hand picked untested people --- they are known to be clandestinely passing on secrets to the BJP etc since long many years effecting gaping punctures in the Congress poll prospects --- be allowed any further to carry on like they flawlessly did during Ahmed Patel-era. They thus have been sidelined if not yet been eased out from their HQs, comment senior party leaders who sincerely are heaving great sigh of relief and are back again as run-of-mill Congressmen running the party as in earlier years. Ahmed Patel is now faded history. His confidants, siblings may hoon cribbing but to no avail as the present party leadership comprising Rahul Gandhi and others are running the Congress in leagues with the masses as before and not centralising it in 15 GRG Road-like cocoon totally cut off from the masses of all hues and hence, defeat for it repeatedly.