Is it right to export Covid vaccines amid surge in cases: Rahul

 The Hawk |  9 April 2021 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at the BJP-led Central government over the export of Covid vaccines and said that the government should help all states without any discrimination.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Amid the growing cases of Covid-19, lack of vaccines is a serious issue and not a celebration. By putting own countrymen at risk is it right to export Covid vaccines? Central government should help all states without any discrimination. We all need to defeat this pandemic unitedly."

His remarks came a day after several state governments complained that they were running short of Covid vaccines.

India has exported Covid vaccines to several countries.

--IANS

Updated : 9 April 2021 7:30 AM GMT
