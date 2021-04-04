EVM WholeSale Fraud: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi (The Hawk): EVM Machines are wholesale fraud, deceit, lies, 420 in vogue by present (Narendra Modi) Government to virtually corner all votes in their favor even if the voters do not vote for them, their votes all will be cast in favor Modi, thanks to the EVM machines circuited like that and that is exactly why Modi is invincible even though naked facts are, the masses do not vote for him but the concerned election results in EVM fool proof evince, they have voted for Modi and his candidates. Thus he wins easily though the results should be bang opposite...starting from 2014 itself when Lok Sabha elections countrywide were conducted...Yes, then, the people had not yet understood how their votes went in favor of Modi when they did not vote for him or his candidates who simply swept the polls, remember?

It was repeated again in 2019. This time, innumerable masses wondered how come he won considering votes in EVM machines were cast not in his favor at all. ...Their mystery remained and still remains...Rather mysteriously deepens day after day and with that, their restlessness increases, even now, day by day.

Now the inimitable Subramanian Swamy has opened the Pandora's box by unearthing how the EVM machines are wholesale fraud played on the countrymen as sheer pranks to make Modi etc victorious in polls.

Master in unearthing "truth", "truth between lines" without any qualms of any kind, Swamy reveals how EVM machines are wholesale fraud and not a wee bit more.

It (EVM wholesale fraud) all restarts (few years back, he had illustrated it but then pooh-poohed) with Swamy after last week Assam BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul's car was caught redhanded carrying in-use EVM machines in ongoing Assam elections...To this, the ECI's version was hilarious, it said:"Polling team of Ratabari seat in Karimganj district was returning after poll in 149 under tight security. Due to rain fall, road was full of mud, slush. NH-8's only road connecting remote areas of Karimganj district. As it was voting day and voting stopped at 6 pm, about 1,300 vehicles were returning together by this route. Due to bad weather, there was a heavy jam on the way. When polling team reached Neelam Bazar, their car broke down at around 9 pm. Due to heavy jams and inclement weather, the party parted fom the convoy. The team got down from the vehicle and called sector officer on their mobile and informed them.while the sector officials were arranging for an alternate vehicle, the polling party decided to arrange a vehicle themselves. The vehicle then arranged was the car of the wife of the MLA...Layer it was found/revealed that whole lot of EVMs in that car were tampered with and all votes cast in them were in favor of BJP even though many votes should have been cast in favor of other parties as unabashedly confessed by numerous voters. Clearly the EVMs were successfully tampered with.

Hereafter Swamy picked up his campaign against the EVMs again as few years ago when he first pronounced that EVMs were gigantic fraud being wholesale tamper prone because of which, it was rejected worldwide and now adopted in India as it's election mandarins wanted to play fast one on gullible electorates in the country now being continued by Modi relentlessly.

Thus conduct of elections here using EVMs with VVPAT

is a gigantic fraud, says Swamy, in collusion with Modi government, ruling party/parties as ECI is cheating the people in 3 aspects : First ECI (Election Commission of India) has been arrogating that the EVM can not be rigged which is utterly false.

"When some of us went to see how EVMs were tampered at any one's will, ECI present to see it as well forcibly halted Hari who showed how EVMs were tampered, manipulated etc and he was arrested also. ...The reason cited by them was that it amounted to infringement of the intellectual property rights," says Swamy. "The 2nd lie by the ECI is that the EVMs are appreciated throughout the world and India has an international patent on them. However, no country in the world except India is using EVMs."

Thirdly, according to Swamy, as per section 11, 12 of International Technology Act, for any transition done by a person, a receipt should be given. But no receipt is given to a voter, after he/she cast his/her vote using an EVM, Swamy says.

"The ECI has been already caught lying and hence, the false cases the ECI has registered regarding exposure of EVMs, The Big Fraud should be withdrawn forthwith.

"There is a serious threat to the security of those like Hari

Prasad who exposed the fraudness of EVMs as anything may happen to him

and responsibility to that should be fixed rightaway", says Swamy. "It is he who with foolproof proof still Evinces how EVMs are easily tampered with according to one's sweet will and the votes are cast according to his/her sweet will without any ado of any kind."

EVM is a single unit machine which works on batteries without any network connectivity. They are made

of two machines, one is the control unit and the other is the balloting unit. A presiding officer is in charge of the controlling unit a d once the vote is ready to be cast, the officer activates the balloting unit. Then the voter presses the button to register the vote for a particular candidate. The machine can record 64 different candidate at one point of time.

In context to tampering EVMs with VVPAT, several private research units and bloggers have come out with posts as to how EVM machines are easily hacked into, results fully manipulated at will.

Professor J Alex Halderman of University of Michigan and Indian scientist Hari Prasad (named above), vote numerous vulnerabilities with the EVM machines, especially when a malicious user has access to the EVMs in advance (it is so true with the EVMs here howsoever secretly they are made and kept in strong rooms). The technology's promise is that attacks on the ballot boxand dishonesty in the counting process would be more difficult yet it is found that such attacks remain easily possible this leading to clear manipulation/tampering of votes in EVMs with VVPAT.

Now it's amply clear why Swamy is categorical on EVM, The Biggest Fraudster, WholeSale Fraudster, Biggest Scamster...