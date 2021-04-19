Ensure restrictions do not affect vaccination drive, states told

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday asked the states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that various restrictions put in place by them to tackle Covid spread do not affect the ongoing vaccination drive.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, Health, of all the states and UTs, Additional Secretary, Health, Manohar Agnani said that Covid vaccination services should not be affected by Covid curfews and lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions.

"In view of rising Covid cases, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of which also includes curfews and partial or complete lockdown in some states or districts for variable periods.

"In this regard, it is advised that vaccination services should not be affected by Covid-19 curfews or lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from CVCs should not be restricted during such interventions," he said.

Agnani also said that vaccination centres which have been identified as dedicated Covid Hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted vaccination services.

"Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building or block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building where management of Covid patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to Covid at these hospitals," he said.

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials for ensuring uninterrupted continuation of Covid vaccination across all states and UTs. The Government of India will extend all possible support for Covid vaccination which is an important strategy for mitigating the impact of ongoing pandemic," he wrote.

—IANS