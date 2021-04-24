DRDO to add 250 beds to Delhi's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will add 250 beds to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital here on Saturday evening.

The total number of beds at the hospital will go up to 500.

"The DRDO is adding another 250 beds later in the evening today at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital in New Delhi, taking the total number of beds to 500. In Gujarat, a 1,000-bed hospital has become operational," the minister said in a tweet.

DRDO reopened its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantt in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. The facility was closed in the first week of February after COVID-19 cases came down. (ANI)