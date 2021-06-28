DPCC Secretary Haji Meherban Qureshi joins AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Secretary Haji Meherban Qureshi on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party's state convenor and Delhi's Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai.

Qureshi said he was moved by the public welfare work being undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi so he had decided to quit the Congress and join the AAP.

Rai said, "Haji Meherban Qureshi's decision of joining the AAP has widened the reach of our party and strengthened it. We will all work together for the development of Delhi and its people."

Qureshi, a resident of Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, was associated with the Congress for many years.

The newly inducted AAP leader said he is impressed by the historic work being done by the Delhi government under the leadership of AAP's National Convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the development of the national capital and its people for the last six years.

Quershi assured to work with full dedication to fulfill the vision of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from being the former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary, Qureshi is a patron of the Qureshi Graduates Association.

He is also the chief patron of Federation of Sadar Bazaar Trade Association, President of Brotherhood Committee, Luv-Kush Ram Leela Committee, Vice Chairman of Red Fort, Chairman of Sadar Bazaar Green Market Trade Association and National Vice-President of All India Jamiatul Quresh.

