Delhi Unlock: Religious Places Open But Visitors Not Allowed

New Delhi: As part of the phase-wise unlock in Delhi, the administration has decided to allow public activities and markets to open from Monday with certain restrictions as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

In the process of unlocking Delhi for the third consecutive week after lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a day.

The chief minister said that the economic activities are being opened up gradually in Delhi and all public activities, except a few which are completely prohibited, will be allowed from Monday.

"We will observe the situation of the markets and restaurants for one week, if the cases do not increase in the next week, we will continue this but if they do increase then we will have to impose strict measures. Shopkeepers have to ensure that overcrowding does not take place, and maintain social distancing," Kejriwal said.

He further stated that marriages cannot be allowed in public places - in banquet halls, hotels and marriage halls. Marriages can take place only at home or at the court with not more than 20 people in attendance.

Kejriwal also said that the religious places will be allowed to open from Monday, however, visitors will not be permitted.

Not more than 20 people can be allowed in funerals and last rites.

Activities which are completely prohibited

Schools, Colleges, as well as social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious festival-related gatherings. They will remain prohibited. Further, all gyms, cinema theatres, and banquet halls will continue to remain shut.

Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, water parks, amusement parks and Banquet halls, assembly halls, auditoriums will remain closed. Business to business exhibitions, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes, and public parks and gardens will remain prohibited.

Activities which are partly allowed

Government offices, Group A officers will be allowed to have 100 per cent attendance and 50 per cent attendance for everyone else but essential activities like hospitals and police, will be fully operational.

Private offices are required to operate on 50 per cent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All markets, market complexes, malls, were made functional last week on odd-even basis, can now be opened fully but only from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the restaurants will function on 50 per cent seating capacity.

Activities which are fully allowed

All shops in markets, malls to open

Restaurants to open with 50 per cent capacity

Weekly markets to open from tomorrow, only one market to be allowed in each zone

Essential activities will continue

All market complexes, malls will completely open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.—IANS