Delhi sizzles above 42 degrees, Ganganagar hottest at 45.8

New Delhi: Delhi sweated at 42.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday, while Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the north region at 45.8 degree Celsius.

Haryana's Hisar recorded 45 degree, UP's Jhansi 43 and and Una (Himachal Pradesh), Patiala, Halwara (both Punjab) and Alwar (Rajasthan) recorded maximum temperatures above 43 degrees.

Even Ladakh saw 40.5, while Jammu also sweltered at 42.7 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature above average was recorded in J&K's Qazigund, which was 7.1 degrees above the average.

However, Delhi is likely to get respite from the hot weather from June 12 onwards when moderate rain and thundershowers are expected.

Meanwhile, the weather department said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

It has advanced into the entire central and some parts of north Arabian Sea, entire Konkan including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra, some parts of south Gujarat region, some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal, as on Wednesday.

