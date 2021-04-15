Delhi sees 17,282 new Covid cases, CM seeks meeting with LG

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a new high daily Covid tally of 17,282, as well as 104 deaths, while the number of active cases crossed the 50,000-mark to reach 50,736, according to the government's health bulletin.



The national capital had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths on Tuesday.

Daily positivity rate zoomed to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 9,952 people recovered, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 705,162.

The new deaths take the toll to 11,540.

In view of surge in cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Kejriwal will meet Baijal at 11 a.m. and then will hold a meeting with the Health Minister, the Chief Secretary and senior Health Department officials at noon.

