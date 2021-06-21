Delhi sees 124 Covid cases, 7 deaths, more public activities from Monday

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday reported 124 new Covid-19 cases, while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

With seven more deaths reported on Sunday, daily deaths were below 10 for the second consecutive day. With these, the total toll has risen to 24,914.

During the same time period, 398 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total recoveries to 14,05,287 till date.

Delhi presently has 2,091 active cases, of which 600 are under home isolation.

A total of 72,670 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 52,790 through RT-PCR and 19,880 through Rapid Antigen method.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday continued to unlock the city for the fourth consecutive week as the Covid situation has improved.

In the process of unlocking Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the opening of restaurants and bars with 50 per cent seating capacity in the city from Monday. In a notification issued by DDMA, public parks, and gardens too have been allowed to open from Monday.—IANS