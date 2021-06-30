Day after Nadda promise to inoculate all in India by Dec, Mamata cries vaccine dearth

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for not sending adequate vaccines to the state and that despite the handicap the government has vaccinated 2.17 crore people.



This statement comes just a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda claimed that the central government will vaccinate everyone in India by December. Nadda also challenged Mamata's earlier comment where she wondered how the central government will manage to inoculate everyone by December.

"The Centre has just sent 1.99 crore vaccines to West Bengal. The state government spent crores of rupees to purchase 48 lakh vaccines and now due to its scarcity, there will be no vaccination drive for two days," stated the chief minister on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, around 2,76,378 people were vaccinated in the state, and cumulatively, 2,17,05,493 people were vaccinated in the state. On Monday, 2,97,896 people were inoculated.

In the 18-44 years special category cumulatively 29,85,766 were vaccinated since the drive began.

On Wednesday, the state health department informed that all Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) vaccination centres, whether UPHCs or selected mega centres, will cater to only 2nd dose of COVID vaccination. Rest of mega centres will remain closed for sanitization.

Official sources in the health department also stated that 2.17 cr doses were given till Wednesday through more than 2 lakh sessions together in government and private sectors. The state has received 1.99 cr doses and vaccinated 1.98 cr doses with that quantity. The vaccine utilization is one of the best in the country and there is a net negative wastage and thus about 5 lakh doses could be saved by the state. More than 41 lakh people under the super spreader category were vaccinated till the day. State has given due priority to the elderly and vulnerable population and could make a perfect proportion of vaccination under different age groups. Among the vaccinated, 63.39 lakh people were within the age group of 18-44 yrs, 82.56 lakh (45-60yrs) and 71.11 lakh people above 60 years of age.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday CVC (Covid vaccination centre) code has been made compulsory for every centre. "If any CVC doesn't have the code, no one should take vaccines from those centres," said state transport and housing Firhad Hakim.

Referring to the fake vaccination camp busted by TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on June 22, Mamata said that the BJP is also involved in the scam.

Reacting to this, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that instead of blaming anyone the TMC leader should look for the people involved in the vaccination scam.

"Since their MP busted the camp, she couldn't blame the PM for this. Otherwise, she would have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent fake vaccines to kill the people of Bengal," claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sought a report from West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi over fake vaccination camps within two days so that immediate action can be taken.

Also, the Calcutta High Court has sought an affidavit on fake vaccine centres from the state government.

Notably, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, last week had written a letter to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan over central agency inquiry on the scam.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee claimed this to be a planned game of the Union home ministry.

"In Gujarat, vaccines were given out through the BJP party office. But, no explanation was sought from the Centre. In West Bengal the Centre is purposefully trying to derail the probe in the case," added Mamata.

It can be recalled that on June 29 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought the FIR copy of the scam from Kolkata Police to ascertain financial misappropriation behind the scam.