Covid: Maha cases, deaths plummet, total toll crosses 58K

Mumbai: A day after recording the highest ever new infections, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases and fatalities plummeted sharply, but the state death toll shot above 58,000, health officials said here on Monday.



After the peak of 63,294 cases recorded on Sunday, the state reported 51,751 new cases, and the overall tally shot up to 34,58,996.

The state fatalities dropped from 349 to 258, while the toll shot up to 58,245 now, the worst in the country.

Mumbai added 6,893 new infections, down from 9,986 a day earlier, taking its tally to 527,391 till date, 8 days after notching the highest daily infections of 11,206 on April 4, at the end of the first 'weekend lockdown'.

With 43 more deaths, the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 12,066.

The state recovery rate improved from 81.65 per cent on Sunday to 81.93 per cent, while the death rate got better from 1.07 per cent a day earlier to 1.68 per cent, and the number of active cases decreased to 564,746 - for the first time in over a week.

The Covid situation overall continued to remain grim as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implemented a slew of measures to handle the patient surge, according to Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

These included opening new treatment centres in four-star or five-star hotels, setting up 3 new Jumbo Field Hospitals in Malad, Kanjurmarg and Sion with 5,000-plus beds, besides postponing the HSC and SCC exams till May-June.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a steep drop to 14,424 new cases, taking up the total to 10,98,598, and deaths rose to 21,199.

Of the day's total fatalities, Mumbai led with 43 deaths, while there were 24 in Nashik, 19 in Thane, 17 in Nanded, 15 each in Ahmednagar and Parbhani, 13 in Nagpur, 12 each in Jalgaon and Chandrapur, 10 in Satara, eight in Gondia, seven each in Raigad and Akola, six each in Pune, Sangli, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, and Beed, five in Amravati, four each in Palghar, Dhule, Solapur, and Latur, two each in Sindhudurg and Buldhana, and one in Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up to 32,75,224, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 29,399 on Monday.

—IANS