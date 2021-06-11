Covid lockdown to continue in 11 Karnataka districts: CM

Bangalore: The Covid-induced lockdown would continue, till June 21, in 11 districts where positivity rate continues to be high, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"The extended lockdown will continue in districts which still have a high positivity rate," he told reporters after a meeting with ministers, health experts and officials here.



The 11 districts where the lockdown will continue for another week from June 14 are Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.

"Lockdown will be partially relaxed till June 21 in the remaining 20 districts across the state, including Bengaluru Urban and Managaluru where the positivity rate has declined substantially," said the Chief Minister.

The relaxation will allow autos and taxis to operate with two passengers in these 20 districts.

"Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks will be open for walks from 5-10 a.m. Street vendors can do business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said Yediyurappa.

All industries will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while garment units will function with 30 per cent employees.

"Night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m. will be in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.," he added.

—IANS