Cong leaders went into quarantine, lakhs of BJP men dealing with pandemic : Nadda

Guwahati: Several Congress leaders went into quarantine and isolation with some in the ICU while lakhs of BJP functionaries and workers have been risking their lives while dealing with the Covid pandemic for the wellbeing and safety of the people, BJP president J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday.

While addressing the Assam's BJP state executive meeting virtually from Delhi, terming Congress leaders as "political tourists", Nadda said that during election time some Congress leaders are visible in the country but after the vote every one shutting their camps and closing their tents went home.

The BJP chief alleged that Congress was using the toolkit maligning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga events in India and famous Assam tea.

Slamming the Congress led former Assam government, Nadda said that during the previous government, communalism and terrorism were very vigorous in Assam while corruptions griped every spheres of life.

"I thanked the people for voting BJP and its allies in the recent Assam assembly polls winning 75 out of 126 assembly seats by the NDA. The Assam government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would work with the mantra of 'development for all appeasement to none'. As Assam is the gateway of northeast India, development of the state would be reflected in the other states of the region," the BJP supremo said in his 46-minute speech.

He asked Sarma and newly appointed state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita to take the inoculation in Assam as mission mode.

Highly appreciating the 45-day old second BJP led government in Assam, he said that the state Chief Minister already took many initiatives in this short period including that of talks with the Amilitant outfits and crusade against drugs.

Nadda asked the BJP leaders, ministers and workers to effectively implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in Assam.

"It is very praiseworthy that Sarma has taken steps to give 3.50 lakh vaccine doses every day across Assam," he said.

Kalita took over the charge as 19th Assam state President on Tuesday. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective management of the Covid pandemic in the country, the BJP President said that when the crisis has cropped up across the country, the government within a week supplied the medical oxygen to all the states.

"Director General of World Health Organisation and Secretary General of United Nations highly praised Modi for undertaking economic programmes and schemes along with the health schemes to deal with the pandemic in India. They said that India's combined economic and health programme must be replicated by other countries," Nadda said.

Claiming that by December India would produce 135 crore vaccine dose per day, the former Union Health Minister said that India is not begging Covid vaccine from any country but has the ability to provide the vaccine to other countries

—IANS