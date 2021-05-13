Companies will benefit if States compete for vax: Congress

New Delhi: As several State governments are contemplating to float global tender to procure Covid vaccines, the Congress has raised an alarm that ultimately it will benefit the companies if state governments compete with each other.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "It does not require rocket science to figure out that if different Indian States compete for vaccines in international market manufacturers/suppliers will go laughing to the bank."

"Until & Until this architecture has been put in place in cahoots with the manufacturers/suppliers," he added.

Manish Tewari's remarks came after Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a global tender to acquire 1 crore vaccines.

The bids were issued after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared a proposal, said BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

"The BMC has issued global bid to acquire 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the virus," he said.

Chahal added that the BMC is resolved to make all possible efforts in future also to acquire sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government decided to put on hold vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group till sufficient stocks were built up.

Many States/UTs have been facing shortage of vaccine. The Chandigarh administration decided that the priority is for those who are above 45 years of age waiting for the second dose. Karnataka on Wednesday also decided to 'temporarily suspend' vaccination drive for those aged between 18 to 44 years.

