COAI Cautions General Public on FALSE Rumours Regarding 5G

New Delhi (The Hawk): COAI, the representative body for the Indian telecommunications industry, today expressed its concern regarding false rumours connecting 5G technology with the spread of Coivd-19.COAI said it has come across multiple messages on social media platforms as well as reports in a few regional media mentioning '5G spectrum trials' as the probable cause of rising cases of COVID-19.

"We would like to clarify that these rumours are absolutely FALSE. We urge people not to fall for such baseless misinformation. Several countries in the world have already rolled out 5G networks and people are using these services safely. Even the World Health Organisation has clarified that there is no correlation between 5G technology and COVID-19. We have shared our concerns with the Department of Telecommunications and have apprised them of the situation. I appeal fellow citizens to beware of these fake messages. Together we can fight this menace of misinformation," said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

COAI added that importantly, there are no 5G trials in the country. No 5G towers have been installed as yet. "Telecom services are a lifeline for the nation, especially in the current times. In fact, these networks are keeping people safe by enabling work from home, online classes, e-health and online doctor consultations etc. Hundreds of millions of people depend on these networks to access real time information when they need it the most," added Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has been at the forefront of the global fight against Covid-19 and in busting myths and false information about the disease, has reiterated that 'viruses cannot travel on radio waves / mobile networks.' Elaborating on 5G and human health, WHO has stated that 'no adverse health effect has been casually linked with exposure to wireless technologies.'

COAI urged the media to help quell such unsubstantiated and unverified claims.