Claims of Mamata, Guv Dhankhar differ on PM-CM meet at Kalaikunda

Kolkata (The Hawk): The tug-of-war between the Centre and the state over the former state chief secretary refuses to die down.



In a chain of events, now former chief secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay was sent an order to report for central duty on Monday. But, since he did not report at North Block at 10 am he was served a show-cause notice on Monday evening, minutes before his retirement.

He was again served another notice on Tuesday for not replying to the earlier notice. Though some of his former IAS colleagues have questioned the logic behind serving Bandopadhyay with another notice, since he has retired, the Centre does not see it that way. He has to answer the notice within three days.

But there is controversy around the events of the meeting between Modi and Mamata on May 28.

Recalling the events of the meeting at Kalaikunda, chief minister of West Bengal Mamata wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with the words: "to recall the correct facts". In another paragraph she wrote: "Finally, keeping aside my legitimate reservations, I entered the meeting with the chief Secretary of my state to hand over our report to you. You personally took the report from my hand, and then I specifically expressly sought permission from you for us to leave for Digha, our next cyclone-ravaged destination, where a meeting was due and participants were waiting. You expressly permitted us to take our leave. The matter must and ought to end there."

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that more than the constitutional posts the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress leaders are looking at each other as party leaders for which the tussle is being held. "Mamata Banerjee is looking at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as BJP leaders and not Prime Minister and Union home minister and vice versa. Moreover, the chief secretary is the highest level bureaucrat and it was his duty to abide by the protocol and attend the Prime Minister's meeting," claimed Biswanath.

In that connection, the West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday morning, tweeted on the chief minister giving a different picture of what actually happened on May 28, when she along with the state's then chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay went to meet the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He tweeted: "Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged "may i talk? urgent".

Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it.

Ego prevailed over Public service"

His earlier two tweets on the same subject also blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the events on May 28: "With unparalleled trampling of constitutional values & affront to the office of PM, May 28 will go down as 'a dark day' in India's long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism.

At PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas democracy was shredded @MamataOfficial and Chief Secy @IASassociation.

All constitutional principles were torn asunder by CM @MamataOfficial and functionaries @IASassociation at PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas

Democracy imperilled by such unconstitutional stance.

Time #Media to introspectively check fear quotient in WB that threatens rule of law.

"Mamata Banerjee has purposely boycotted the meeting. Initially she had agreed to attend the meet but later when she got to know that BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari will be present at the meet she didn't attend the Yaas review meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't give her permission to leave the meet as she claims," said BJP sources.

The sources also rubbished Mamata's claim that she was kept waiting for 20 minutes before submitting the review report to Prime Minister.

"Maintaining the protocol she should have come earlier as everyone does so when the PM visits. PM landed at Kalaikunda at 1.59 pm. Mamata Banerjee landed at Kalaikunda after the PM at 2.10 pm. It is clear that Modi was kept waiting by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," added the central government's sources.

Meanwhile, according to sources of the BJP-led central government, the BJP government had sent nine-point rejoinder to the TMC government for giving 'false statements'.