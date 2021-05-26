CJI citing SC order eliminated 2 choices for CBI Director

New Delhi: Names of two candidates, who were said to be the front runners for the post of director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were dropped after chief justice of India NV Ramana cited a guideline from the Supreme Court on appointment of police chiefs.

According to sources, chief justice Ramana pointed out the apex court's guidelines in the Prakash Singh case of March 2019, which made it clear that an officer with less than six months to retirement, should not be appointed as chief of police.

The source said that the chief justice was insistent on this point, and received support from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This made prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who heads the three-member committee, to follow.

This means, two senior police officers YC Modi, the chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA), who is set to retire at the end of May and Rakesh Asthana, who is currently heading the Border Security Force (BSF) and will retire in July this year, were out of race for the top post of the CBI.

Sources said that YC Modi and Mr Asthana were among the top contenders for the post of CBI director.

However, after their names were dropped, the PM-led Selection Committee discussed names of three IPS officers. This includes Subodh Jaiswal, chief of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), KR Chandra, director general (DG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and VSK Kaumudi, special secretary in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

A senior officer wishing not be named pointed out that chief justice Ramana has set a new bar in the selection of director of CBI.

He said that the Prakash Singh judgment was about appointment of DGPs of state police.

"However, CBI appointments are more guided by the Vineet Narain judgment, the CVC Act and the Lokpal Act," he said.

The chiefs of CBI have a fixed two-year term. However, this is for the first time that the condition of six-month tenure left before appointment, has been followed.

In March 2019, while hearing the petition filed by former UP DGP Prakash Singh, a bench headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had said, "We, therefore, clarify that recommendation for appointment to the post of director general of police by the union public service commission (UPSC) and preparation of panel should be purely on the basis of merit from officers who have a minimum residual tenure of six months i.e., officers who have at least six months of service prior to the retirement."

—IANS