CEC: Chronic Rage For 'S'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Chronic, inveterate, flagrant rage for 'S' as first letter of first name of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India in the Chief Election Commission of India HQ at the Mukhya Nirbachan Sadan at the Ashoka Road, stone's throw distance from the Parliament House, is all pervasive in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Pradhan Mantri Karyalaya, Appointment Committee of Cabinet, Cabinet Secretariat, IAS Officers' Association, IB, R&AW, IRS Officers' Association etc including all directly/indirectly related units, many's names are wilfully undisclosed for obvious reasons. Why? Because, an officer with "S" as first letter of his/her first name is mighty/sure shot +vely very favourable, lucky for the BJP, Narendra Modi…The establishment of such 100% foolproof logic emanates from why 'S'ushil (Chandra) replaces 'S'unil (Arora)? What's more? Revealingly, both first names revolve around "Lucky 7" with Sunil being 5-letter word, Sushil, 6-letter word! Beyond them is Lucky 7. Gotcha?

Now, why rage for 'S'? S stands for new beginnings, choices and a high level of energy. Those who have it as the first letter in their name are ambitious, charismatic and tolerant, also independent and rather doing things the way they want to, not according with what others say. Loyal by nature: People whose names start with the letter "S" are considered to be very loyal. Sympathetic by nature: According to astrology the corresponding number of the 'S' name people is one, so they are warm, loving, understanding, sympathetic and compassionate about anything. The letter S resonates with the energy that represents independence, self-reliance, understanding and philanthropy. S stands for new beginnings, choices and a high level of energyThe letter S resonates with the energy that represents independence, self-reliance, understanding and philanthropy.

(Mentionably, If S is the last letter in their name, they're responsible and want harmony more than anything else. They also have all the answers and for this reason, they can't see what their actions can bring. …Interestingly, such people apart from these are fully synonymous with those with their first names having letter S as first letter in their first name).

The early Ss are from 3600 years ago and appear like an horizontal W that's more curvy, so they may represent bows. Phoenicians made the S more angular and called it shin, which means tooth.

The ancient Greeks had the W on vertical and called it sigma, whereas the Romans had it the same but flipped. In the English alphabet, S occupied the 19th position, while in the Hebrew one, the 15th position.

In Cyrillic, its numerical value is 200, and in Hebrew is 60. Hebrews also think S is sacred because it has the initial of Sameh, God. S in Hebrew looks like an arrow that moves in a circle. S is written in Cyrillic as C, and it stands for the waning moon, whereas in Latin it looks similar to a spiral, being the double and complete helix.

Sacred geometry has S represents by a circle and a cross, which represent the destinations of some regions of Paradise in Kabbalah. For Slavs, S is the letter representing power, victory and the sacrifice made in the name of good. S is strongly linked to integrity, victory and power.

S people are inspiring and real charmers. They're also very warm and devoted to what they believe in. More than this, they feel everything very deeply, which is why they have the tendency to be dramatic most of the time.

It's important for them to think twice before making a decision because their emotions may get the best of them. Being attractive, they can win anyone to stand by their side. It's like their own influence on others makes them tick.

Many see them as very sensual, just because they're glamorous. What also characterizes most of them is their need to be in the center of attention. They are fascinated that everything what's new and in trend, no matter if they agree with it or not.

If others don't have the same ideas as theirs, they feel lost. As friends, they're very devoted and love spending time with people who believe in the same things they do.

While very caring with those who happen to be in their life, they take a lot of time before beginning to trust a person. They would never just give their love away, but when they do, they expect to be adored in return.

What they want badly is to be financially secure, so many of them do something they hate for a living, just because it pays very well. At least they can see opportunities where others don't even imagine they may succeed.

Challenges make them thrive, but before engaging into one, they need to analyze all the facets of the matter. S people are also tenacious. When failing, they don't have a problem getting up and moving on.

Never seeing themselves as failures, they innovate and do what others couldn't. Negative S people are impulsive and never take their time to reflect. If not in the center of attention, they start whining and feeling sorry for themselves.

S people should also not hesitate to take action whenever they need to because their logical mind is always telling them what they have to do. It's important they do this even if they aren't aware of what the consequences may be.

They know what's best for them and their future, so they should trust themselves more. S people should let go of fear and never doubt themselves because they really understand what life is all about and have what it takes to solve their problems.

However, they need to keep in mind that they have to be hardworking and devoted to their projects. After all, great leaders haven't been forged in an ideal world where everything is perfect.

They shouldn't wait for things to happen in their life and just do what goes through their mind. There's no better time for them like the present. At the same time, they should be committed to making their dreams come true and keep their honour intact.

It's normal to sometimes make mistakes. For as long as they see themselves as someone with honour and they do things the right way, they're sure to obtain the best results for all their efforts.

It's also important for them that they know what their soul mission is and what they want the most. Looking at others to empower them won't solve any of their problems. If they're determined to do things in an honest manner and to listen to their soul, they can become successful in no time.

They should also try as much as possible to be authentic. Therefore, they need to do things in their own time and to not accept others' opinions if they don't agree with them

Now the whole hang behind S is out; also why Sunil, Sushil? Why none else? How intense R&D has been done on S that is found to be synonymous with lucky for Narendra Modi! To add more: More intense R&D has been done on this subject but not all can be disclosed for obvious reasons of secrecy. Gotcha?