Can PM's tears wipe pain of people who lost their loved ones: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he got emotional while addressing the frontline workers in his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, asking if 'he sheds some tears in guilt today, will it wash away the pain of those who lost their loved ones.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "If the Prime Minister sheds some tears in guilt today, will it wash away the pain and tears of those who lost their loved ones?"

"People's non-stop tears are more important than the Prime Minister's," Khera added.

The Congress spokesperson was responding to a question during a press conference convened on the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister became emotional while virtually addressing the frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and hospital staff, in Varanasi, as he expressed his condolences for the people who succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Modi also hailed the doctors, nurses, technicians and ward boys engaged in the fight against Covid-19 in its deadly second wave. He also hailed the efforts being made by the ambulance drivers in Varanasi.

Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera said in a tweet, "To overcome the challenges, Modiji's weapons -- 'tears'. Make people cry everyday and then shed crocodile tears on television."

—IANS