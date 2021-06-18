Calcutta HC defers hearing till June 24 in Nandigram case, TMC demands change of Justice

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the topsy-turvy battle of ballot, the fight for Nandigram has now moved to the courtrooms.



After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee moved Calcutta High Court on Thursday challenging her defeat and the counting of votes, the Calcutta HC, on Friday, deferred the hearing in the case till June 24.

Hearing the case on Friday, Justice Kaushik Chanda asked the legal team representing Mamata Banerjee if the petitioner is present in person for the hearing. On finding her absence the judge deferred the case till next Thursday. He justice said that Banerjee is required to be present on the first day of the hearing as it was an election petition.

In a new twist to the tale of supremacy between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Bengal has asked for a change of judge.

Citing Justice Kaushik Chanda's previous involvement in BJP related cases, the TMC has asked for the change.

Sharing a photo of Kaushik Chanda with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated that the TMC wants to change of the Justice as he fears that the verdict will be biased.

Stating that Justice Chanda have no affiliation with the saffron camp, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated as a lawyer he attended the BJP's programme, but after taking oath as a justice he will not be partial.

"The TMC has expressed its willingness to change the Justice. They want everything according to their own will. The Justice has nothing to do with BJP, as a lawyer he attended some of our programmes. Saffron camp's lawyers are also seeing the recounting matter and the BJP can also move the Supreme Court for recounting," stated Ghosh.

Incidentally, a section of lawyers in Calcutta High Court on Friday was also seen protesting outside the court with placards in hand that they want the change of Justice.

"No one is questioning the credibility of Justice Kaushik Chanda but since he was associated with a particular party, the verdict can be partial. There are 34 justices present in the court and the case should get transferred immediately," stated a lawyer.

However, lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya stated that no one can question the credibility of a lawyer.

"The claim of shifting justice is not proper. The Justice can never be partial and everyone is hopeful that even Justice Kaushik Chanda will give the correct verdict as he is a capable person," mentioned the former Mayor of Kolkata.

It can be recalled that soon after the poll results were announced on May 2, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she firmly believed that there had been misappropriation in the counting of votes for which, despite announcing her as the winner the results got changed and BJP candidate Suvendu was declared as the Nandiram MLA by defeating her by 1,965 votes.

Moreover, apart from Nandigram, TMC candidates of Bongaon (south), Moyna, Balarampur and Goghat also filed case in Calcutta High Court demanding recounting from those seats as they also believe that the BJP used unscrupulous means to win in those seats as well.