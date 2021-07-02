Calcutta HC asks police to register case on post-poll violence, next hearing on July 13

Kolkata (The Hawk): Following the report submitted by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on post-poll violence, Calcutta High Court ordered the police to register all cases related to the violence.



This, the political observers feel is a setback to the state government, which has denied any violence after the elections were over and maintained that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is raising false cases in order to malign the government after losing the polls.

Talking about the petition filed in the high court, BJP lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said the police have been directed that all the complaints with the NHRC or with West Bengal Legal Services Authority, have to be registered and FIRs lodged in the cases. "The court has also said that statements of all victims of post-poll violence have to be noted under 164 CRPC by the state and Kolkata police. The court has also instructed that all the people, who have been injured in the violence will have to be provided treatment by the state government. The order also stated that all the people whose ration cards were forcibly taken away by miscreants will have to be provided free ration."

"On the murder of Abhijit Sarkar in Beleghata, I had mentioned in the supplementary affidavit that his body is still lying in the morgue and demanded a second autopsy. The court has agreed for a second post-mortem to be done by the government," said Tibrewal. Pushing the next hearing of this case on July 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the second autopsy at Command Hospital Kolkata.

She added, "The court also sent a show-cause notice to Kolkata Police on the Jadavpur incident where NHRC officials were heckled by common people."

Welcoming the verdict, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he is still worried about the inaction of the police in the post-poll violence.

Reacting to the development Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that the post-poll violence happened in between May 2 -5 when the state was under control of Election Commission and also that after chief minister Mamata Banerjee took oath on May 5 the post-poll violence was curbed.

"Post-poll violence issue is BJPs ploy to malign the TMC. After Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister for the third time no violence was seen in the state," stated the TMC MP.

Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya commented that the party which has come to power with such a heavy mandate should have a humanitarian approach on the matters. "Post-poll violence is still continuing in the state and it is a very bad thing. It should not have happened. The ruling party should look at things democratically."