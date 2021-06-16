BSP turncoats who joined Cong express faith in Gehlot

Jaipur: Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in Rajasthan, who had defected to the Congress, extended their full support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, and questioned the loyalty of the Sachin Pilot camp, alleging that the latter had tried to topple the state government and hence should not be rewarded.

Ex-BSP MLA Sandeep Yadav, who had joined the Congress around two years back along with five other party MLAs, said that they had saved the government and brought stability in the state and hence they should be rewarded.

The party high command should not come under pressure from those who had tried to topple the state government, he said.

Yadav also said that the 19 MLAs who had rebelled against Gehlot were 'traitors', as the government was about to fall because of them.

"What right do they have to put pressure on the Congress high command," he askes, adding that the party high command should not tolerate indiscipline and action should be taken against the Pilot faction.

Another ex-BSP MLA, Rajendra Guda, said that the Congress high command will have to identify the 'real' and 'fake' leaders.

"We are the real ones who had saved the government. The high command will have to understand that instead of listening to the 19 MLAs who betrayed us, it should listen to us," he said.

--IANS