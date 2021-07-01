BSF nabs 7 Bangladesh nationals, 3 smugglers

Kolkata (The Hawk): Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) from different places in the border area of the south Bengal frontier for illegally crossing the border. Out of these, three were caught while going from India to Bangladesh and four Bangladeshi nationals arrested while crossing the International Border and entering India.



On Tuesday, the troops of border outpost Khandua, 78 Battalion posted in the border area of Malda district apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals crossing the border. The two were identified as Mamoon Sheikh, and Habib Shaikh, both residents of Bangladesh.

In another incident, the troops of 112 Battalion posted in the border, BSF area of North 24-Parganas district held five Bangladeshi nationals identified as Minal Biswas (26), Sheikh Ashraful Alam Nizam (30), Bilkis Sekh (26), Afiya Sekh (daughter- Bilkis Sekh) and Arina Bristy (14).

On interrogation, Bikish Sheikh revealed that she had come to India 12 years ago, and after coming to India had married an Indian named Firoz Sheikh. One-and-a-half years ago she had gone home in Bangladesh and on her way back to India with her daughter was nabbed.

All the arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the concerned police.

In an official statement, the BSF said it is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border, as a result of which infiltrators and touts are facing difficulties and getting caught.