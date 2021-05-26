BJP Trying To Destroy Lakshadweep's Cultural Heritage, Says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the administrator of the Union Territory (UT) of Laksha-dweep is trying to destroy the cultural heritage of the UT and urged the President to remove the administrator Praful Khoda Patel, a former minister in Gujarat.

Addressing a press Conference virtually on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken alleged: "For the the first time in history, a politician had been appointed as administrator only to implement the BJP's agenda."

The administrator has introduced a proposal to implement the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, which is called Goonda act even as the Union territory is one of the places where the crime rate is already very low,the Congress has demanded recall of the law. The Congress has alleged that the government also took over the control of the local administrative powers of the elected district panchayat.

The new proposal will also bring changes in panchayat regulations and will make any person with more than two children ineligible to contest panchayat elections.

The Congress has objected to permission being granted to open liquor bars in the island, a non-alcoholic zone due to its Muslim population, along with an impending proposal to introduce a beef ban.

--IANS