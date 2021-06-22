BJP to observe Syama Prasad Mookerjee death anniversary in Srinagar

New Delhi: First time after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP will be observing the death anniversary of its ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the Valley on June 23. The BJP feels that abrogation of Article 370 is real integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), Dr Anirban Ganguly will deliver the keynote address in Srinagar. In August 2019, BJP government at Centre abrogated Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On June 23, 1953, Dr Mookerjee died in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The BJP observes Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary as 'Balidaan Diwas' and holds programs across the country. But for the first time, the saffron party is doing it in Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu Kashmir BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood told IANS that Ganguly will talk about Dr Mookerjee's life, mission and vision for the country and sacrifice he made for Jammu and Kashmir's integration with the rest of the country.

"Abrogation of Article 370 is a real tribute to Dr Mookerjee and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for inclusive and equal development of Jammu and Kashmir," Sood said.

To observe the death anniversary of Dr Mookerjee, the BJP will be organizing a quiet and informal gathering following all Covid protocol.

Ganguly said that abrogation of Article 370 is in a sense a realization of Dr Mookerjee's dream to integrate the region so that people of the region get benefits of provision of constitution of India.

"Dr Mookerjee's demands for integration of Jammu and Kashmir are constitutional and democratic not sectarian and communal as it is recorded in his speeches," Ganguly said.

Ganguly pointed out that his demands were positive keeping in view the future of people in this region apart from India's unity and integrity.

Director of SPMRF said, observing 'Balidan Diwas' in Kashmir Valley holds significance ahead of all party meetings called by the Prime Minister on June 24.

"Message to people is clear that it is new way forward for the people of the region what Prime Minister has already talked about 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir'. Electoral process will start soon and preparation has already begun." Ganguly said.

—IANS