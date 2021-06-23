BJP MP wants Nusrat disqualified over marriage claims

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Badaun MP Sanghamitra Maurya has written to the Lok Sabha speaker, demanding disqualification of Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan for allegedly giving a false affidavit over her marital status to the Parliament.





"The TMC MP and film actor Nusrat Jahan gave a false affidavit hiding her actual marital status. I have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard on June 19," Maurya, who was on a day's visit to her constituency, told newspersons.

Popular Tollywood heroine and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan had earlier this month claimed in Kolkata that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not a legal one but a live-in relationship as their wedding in Turkey did not have recognition in Indian law.





Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta, said in a statement that as her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with the Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid here.

Terming the TMC MP's conduct as 'unethical' Maurya said she deceived her voters on the issue of her marriage, tarnished the image of Parliament and undermined its dignity.

"This issue needs to be sent to the Ethics Committee for proper investigation and she should be disqualified," Maurya said, adding Nusrat Jahan has lied in the temple of democracy where rules are made and from where the country is run.

"She has presented her marriage in a different way that her marriage is invalid," the Badaun MP sad.

"I have no interest in the TMC MP's personal life but I have written a letter to the speaker mentioning that in her affidavit to the Lok Sabha, Nusrat Jahan had shown her marital status as married and also took oath as Nusrat Jahan Nuri Jain, giving the name of her husband as Nikhil Jain," Maurya said.

"Then you say your marriage is not valid. You lied to the public, you lied to the country's Parliament. It is not Bengal which follows the dictates of Mamta Didi.

"You are giving a wrong statement and there should be an investigation in this matter and action should be taken," Maurya said.

"I have written to the Lok Sabha speaker and he will definitely take action in this connection," she added.

—PTI



