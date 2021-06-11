BJP leaders react over Mukul defection

Kolkata (The Hawk): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has evinced harsh reactions from the Bengal BJP leaders, including those who joined the saffron camp from the ruling party in state.



But, the most critical of them has come from Tathagata Roy, a longtime worker of the BJP and former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya. He quoted Left leader Harekrishna Konar which said: "By excreta (garbage from the body) from the body, one does not get sick but on the contrary, gets healthy."

Taking to Twitter, a turncoat BJP leader Baishali Dalmiya urged leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari to clear alleged 'garbage' from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I would request the BJP leader of Bengal Hon. MLA Shri@SuvenduWB ji to expel all the garbage out of Our BJP Party As soon as possible," stated her Tweet.

Notably, few central BJP leaders on anonymity claimed that Suvendu Adhikari is the chief ministerial face of the party for the 2026 assembly polls.

BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan (against whom speculation is on that he might rejoin the TMC) claimed that Mukul Roy is the 'Mir Jafar' of the West Bengal politics and for him Mukul Roy is dead.

It is worth mentioning that Khan, then a close confidante of Mukul Roy, joined the BJP from the TMC.

Trinamool Congress leaders have been saying in public that many BJP MLAs and MPs are being in touch with the ruling party in Bengal for a switchover.

Refusing to comment on the issue, Union minister Babul Supriyo said that defection in politics is common and also that Mukul's rejoining TMC is his personal choice.

Slamming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that Mukul was intimidated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, party's state vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that everyone in BJP is given due respect.

"Had Mukul Roy been intimidated, then he wouldn't have become the national vice-president of the BJP. Mukul Roy is no kid that he will be afraid of anything," said Jai Prakash Majumdar.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Anupam Hazra alleged that there are several 'lobbies' working in the BJP and if it is not stopped then there will be more defections.

Taking to social media, Hazra said that during the recently-concluded assembly polls several leaders were not put to use for which BJP faced such a debacle.

"Most of the leaders including me were sitting idle during the election as we were not even called for the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah visited Bengal to win 200 plus seats and not just due to the several lobbies working in the Bengal BJP, the saffron camp is facing such problems," stated Anupam.

Urging to address the problems at the earliest, the BJP leader also mentioned that there was a discord with Mukul Roy as well for which he had defected to the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, a disciplinary committee has been formed in West Bengal BJP three days ago and following the complaint, action might be taken against BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta for speaking in public about the poll debacle.