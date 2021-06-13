BJP Bengal chief post on social media hints that turncoats are unwanted in party

Kolkata (The Hawk): After former Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president Mukul Roy's exit from the party, the saffron camp is forced to think differently on their present policy of defections.



West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took to social media posting that those who want to enjoy power will not be held back in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The post, in the form of a poster in Bengali, when translated loosely, goes with the headline: "Leaving the party has become a second nature to many." It goes on to say: "The BJP depends on such people who have given their sweat and blood to make the party strong. If you want to be in the BJP, you have to be ready for sacrifice and show dedication to the party. People who want to only enjoy power will not be able to stay in the party, we will only remove them."

The loud and clear message is targeted to all those, who are feeling restless within the saffron camp, many of whom having joined the party from the Trinamool Congress TMC), feel political pundits.

At a time, when exodus from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the ruling Trinamool Congress has become the talk of the town with many TMC turncoats from the saffron camp already flock to their former party or have given feelers to that effect. A large chunk of them are the ones who have moved to the BJP from the TMC just ahead of the assembly polls, anticipating a BJP win in Bengal.

Turncoat leaders like former forest minister Rajib Banerjee, Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu, footballer Dipendu Biswas have already written to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee apologizing for their defections. Many of them have said that it was a big mistake on their part to leave the TMC.

Adding to the list, West Bengal BJPs SC/ST wing president Dulal Bar on Sunday also showed his interest in moving back to the Trinamool Congress. Bar is considered a close aide of former national vice-president of BJP Mukul Roy, who switched sides to the TMC a couple of days back.

"In BJP, worthy people are not given the correct post and even Mukul Roy wasn't utilized properly. Staying in BJP after a point becomes impossible," mentioned Bar, imitating the lines mentioned by Roy on the day of his defection.

Incidentally, a day after leaving the saffron camp, Mukul Roy had called up 10 BJP leaders, including nine MLAs and one MP.

According to BJP sources, Roy had called up North Bengal MP (Nisith Pramanick) and nine MLAs namely Sikha Chatterjee, Mihir Goswami, Sudip Mukerjee, Narhari Mahata, Biswanath Karak, Partha Chattopadhyay, Biswajit Das and Satyen Roy.

Meanwhile, BJP North Bengal MLA Mihir Goswami has clarified that he will not defect back to the TMC.

Meanwhile, the Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has stated that he will implement 'anti-defection law' in West Bengal in the next two-three months so that any leader willing to defect has to go through the said protocols.