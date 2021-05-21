Bengal starts preparations to handle any eventuality from cyclone Yaas

Kolkata (The Hawk): According to the city Met office in Alipore, the low pressure, which is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around May 22, is likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It would move northwestwards and reach near Odisha-West Bengal coasts around May 26, morning, said the Met office.



On the possibility of cyclone Yaas hitting the east coast of India, secretary, central health and family welfare ministry, Rajesh Bhushan has written a demi-official letter to West Bengal chief secretary, warning about the impact of the cyclone in the state and in Odisha.

The letter says that there may be widespread rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and districts of the east coast that may cause inland flooding.

The letter also says that the public health challenge due to Covid-19 pandemic may be compounded due to direct impact of COVID and public health risks posed in terms of waterborne, vector borne and airborne diseases that may arise in the community and to displaced population in camps and temporary shelters.

Similar letters have also been marked to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odhisha, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The most serious concern remains for Odhisha and West Bengal as cyclone Yaas is supposed to hit on May 24 and intensify on May 26.

The state administration has also asked people and the local administration to follow some guidelines and secure Covid-19 related drugs, which need to be stocked in advance; power supply to be maintained at all times, and ready a traction team for the purpose.

People have been advised to charge their mobile phones in advance; Keep a track on the latest news from the Met office; save important documents from getting waterlogged; save food items, dry ration and potable water for emergencies; keep the domestic pets free of their leash.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and secure their boats. People should keep the main knobs and switch of your LPG and electricity board closed during and after the cyclone; to keep the doors and windows shut. It also asked the people staying in mud houses and insecure houses to move to a relief shelter immediately. People should also keep an eye on sharp objects and loose electric cable lines, the advisory said.

The state secretariat, Nabanna too has alerted the district magistrates stating that all administrative officials will be on call and their leaves cancelled and setting up of control rooms at districts and block levels.

The other points are: Control room numbers will have to be informed to all the residents; maintaining all COVID protocols, the school and college buildings in the area have to be readied for any relief measure. Food, baby food, generator arrangements will also have to be maintained at all times.

Nabanna also directed the local administrations to keep ready a civil defence and quick response team for any relief work; check-dams will have to be reinforced after making a quick survey; hospital beds will have to be arranged for anyone injured due to the cyclone or rain; to keep free flow of power, generators at hospitals.

The city police commissioner also met with all the deputy commissioners and OCs through videoconferencing to discuss the cyclone issue. The local thana OCs have been asked to ensure that the distcoms arrange for adequate manpower and the civic authorities to ensure manholes are cleaned for faster water drainage.

Dams in the most like affected districts of north and south 24-Parganas and Midnapore should be checked immediately.