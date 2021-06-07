Bengal Guv Dhankhar replies to TMC's Moitra with correct facts on Twitter

Kolkata (The Hawk): Hitting back at the Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra's tweet on Sunday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on Monday offering some clarifications and asserting that the parliamentarian should have been checked facts before coming out with her comments on the social media platform.



"Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG.

OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state."

In her tweet on Sunday, Moitra, referring the governor as 'uncleji' wrote in her Twitter handle: "And Uncleji- while you're at it- take the extended family you've settled in at WB RajBhavan with you."

She had alleged that six of the officers-on-special duty (OSD) were appointed either close relatives of the governor or former ADCs (aide-de-camp) at Bengal Raj Bhavan at taxpayer's expense.

She even shared a list of names and their relation with the governor.

The war of words on the social media platform has been going on since before the assembly polls between the governor and the TMC MP. Earlier in June, 2020 Moitra had criticised the constitutional head of state by saying that "a rotten apple never falls far from the tree". Her tweet was: "The governor of West Bengal is back in firing the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) arrows at the state government, which is handling Covid-19, Amphan, and the return of migrants smoothly all at once. A rotten ….".

Dhankhar had replied to her comments by saying: "Sharp well-aimed arrows against her own government were lethal and the rampant corruption issue in the state was prominently flagged panchayat corruption took centre stage reminding all about cut-money syndrome stated to be all pervasive."

Even in November last year, the two had engaged in a dual of comments on Twitter. Moitra had taken a dig at Dhankhar, calling him "uncleji" in that post too.

Moitra was responding to a tweet from Dhankhar in which he alleged he received no guard of honour from the police and district officials in Cooch Behar district. Dhankhar said, "The district administration at Coochbehar @MamataOfficial was in breach of protocol. There was no guard of honour @WBPolice and DM and SP @HomeBengal were absent. All indications of politicised working visible."

Moitra responded to Dhankhar's tweet, stating, "Can someone please tell Hon'ble Uncleji that DMs & SPs have actual jobs & have better things to do than pay obeisance to him while he vacations. Want a guard of honour? Buy some Lego toy soldiers."

If the morning tweet by the governor generated lot of heat, he also tweeted later in the day about his meeting with the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi. He had summoned the chief secretary on Monday to know about what steps the state is taking in curbing post-poll violence in state.

He twitted: "Several critical aspects of governance @MamataOfficial as regards working of administration @HomeBengal and police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice were flagged to Chief Secretary and am sure he will revert earliest on all aspects."