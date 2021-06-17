Bengal BJP discusses bringing back displaced worker and agitations post lockdown

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a closed-door crisis management meeting on Thursday evening.



The meet also was to chalk out the party's future plans.

The meeting was attended by state party chief Dilip Ghosh, along with BJP national joint secretary (organization) Shivprakash, MPs Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Locket Chatterjee and five state general secretaries, including Sayantan Basu.

"In the meeting, it was decided that the MPs and MLAs will be instructed to stay in their constituencies to give support to party workers. The leaders are instructed to bring back the displaced party workers back to their homes on a priority. The leaders should also give support to those party workers who have been slapped with false cases by the ruling TMC," mentioned the sources.

The sources also mentioned that discussions of agitation programmes on June 23 were also made in the closed-door organizational meeting.

Purulia MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, after the meeting said, "The country saw one Emergency in 1971 and West Bengal is seeing another Emergency-like situation. We also discussed the working committee of the districts."

"Due to the ongoing post-poll violence that left several party workers displaced and 40 cadres dead, the BJP will hold agitation from June 23, across the state. Discussion on the pattern of the agitation was discussed in the meeting. It is also decided after the lockdown is lifted on July 1, the BJP will intensify their agitation programmes," added the sources.

It was also discussed that few noteworthy people of the society would be brought in during the party's yoga day celebration on June 21.

The sources also said that there were discussions on why many of the tainted turncoat leaders from the Trinamool Congress were handed over tickets in the last assembly polls.

"One of the top state leaders claimed that the turncoat leaders acted as Trinamool Congress agents and had leaked inside information to the ruling party, which led to the party's loss," said sources.